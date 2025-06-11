President Bola Tinubu has cancelled the previously scheduled nationwide broadcast in commemoration of Nigeria’s 26th Democracy Day anniversary.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, attributed the change to President Tinubu’s scheduled attendance at a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

He added that the president will instead deliver his Democracy Day address directly from the National Assembly chambers.

“Due to President Bola Tinubu scheduled attendance at the National Assembly Joint Session, the Presidential National Broadcast on June 12 has been cancelled. President Tinubu will deliver his address from the National Assembly, ” Imohiosen said.

He added that other scheduled activities to mark the day will proceed as planned.

Earlier, a notice sent to journalists announced the cancellation of the traditional military parade initially scheduled to mark the 26th Democracy Day celebration on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

No official reason was given for the cancellation of the military parade.

The notice also said the president will also participate in a special joint session of the National Assembly later in the day at 12 noon.

The notice, signed by Abdulhakeem Adeoye on behalf of the Director, Information & Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, outlined a revised schedule of events.

It read, “The Inter-Ministerial Committee wishes to announce the following developments on the 26th Democracy Day celebration:

“1. Presidential National Broadcast on June 12, 2025, at 7 a.m.

2. No Democracy Day Parade.

3. H.E. President Bola Tinubu is to attend the National Assembly Joint Session at 12 noon.

4. Public Lecture on Democracy Day Celebration at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Time: 4 pm.

“Theme: Consolidating on the Gains of Nigeria’s Democracy: Necessity of Enduring Reforms.”

The committee also directed that the public lecture, which will be held at the State House Conference Centre, will be covered exclusively by accredited State House correspondents.