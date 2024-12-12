President Bola Tinubu has stated that the interest and welfare of the citizens of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger remain a priority for the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The President made this remark on Wednesday during a meeting with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was on a state visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He stressed that wisdom and diplomacy would be key to reintegrating these countries into the regional body.

Tinubu, who serves as Chairman of ECOWAS, pointed out that the leadership of the three countries had been reluctant to present transition programmes with clear timelines.

“Our relationship of mutual respect will continue as we reassess the situation in the three countries. What I can assure you is that we will not tolerate unconstitutional governments,” he said.

“We will continue to lead by example. We have innocent citizens who are victims of military rule. We will continue to explore diplomatic channels without punishing innocent people.”

“We will allow free movement and trade. Although the transition programme remains uncertain, we will not punish innocent citizens as they do not hold power,” Tinubu added.

The President assured the German leader that ECOWAS would leave the door open for the return of democracy in the affected countries.

“This is what ECOWAS stands for. Whatever is happening in these countries, we remain mindful of the well-being of the citizens.”

“I do not want to personalise the issues as ECOWAS Chairman. We will keep the door open for collaboration,” he concluded.

In response, the German President highlighted that the reintegration of the three countries would significantly impact both the economy and security of the West African region.

“We will discuss bilateral and regional issues. We have already met with the President of the ECOWAS Commission. We understand the importance of regional cooperation, and as part of the European Union, we recognise the challenges,” said Steinmeier.

“For Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, there are serious security and economic consequences if we do not continue to work together. We understand why ECOWAS is prioritising diplomacy.”

“It is not an easy task, but you must use diplomacy to maintain unity within the commission and the region.”

“While pursuing diplomatic means to bring Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso to reconsider their position, it is also crucial to have emergency plans in place for future economic cooperation,” he advised. – NAN.