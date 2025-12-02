Rivers State Governor Siminialayi Fubara has succumbed to pressure by the State House of Assembly led by Martins Amaewhule over the condition of public schools in the state.

The State Assembly had, during its plenary, penultimate Thursday, expressed displeasure over the condition of secondary and primary schools in the state.

But on Monday, Fubara countered the lawmakers, noting that the decay in public schools did not start with his administration.

However, the governor, on Tuesday, ordered the immediate recall of 1,000 teachers whom the government employed in 2023.

This was contained in a public announcement signed by Sam Ogeh, Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board.

The notice read: “In fulfillment of his promise to bridge the manpower gap in public schools across Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, has approved the appointment of new teachers across the state.

“As part of this initiative, His Excellency has directed the revalidation of the 1000 teachers recruited in 2023.

“To this end, all the affected teachers are required to report to the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) for the revalidation exercise.

“All teachers who were recruited in 2023 are expected to be present with their appointment and posting letters.”