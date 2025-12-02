The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has softened its stance in the prolonged wage dispute with the Federal Government, agreeing to a 40 per cent salary increase, a development that may finally close months of drawn-out negotiations and avert fresh industrial action across public universities.

ASUU had earlier rejected a 35 per cent pay rise, maintaining that the offer fell short of expectations. But at the final negotiation session with the government panel chaired by Yayale Ahmed in Abuja, union representatives were informed that 40 per cent was the government’s maximum possible offer, multiple sources confirmed.

Negotiations resumed on Monday, November 24, and concluded the following day, forming part of the government’s emergency deliberations to prevent a nationwide strike after ASUU’s one-month ultimatum expired last weekend.

While the union’s National Executive Council, NEC, has approved the government’s terms, branch leaders are now required to brief their members before ASUU formally communicates acceptance to the federal government.

A document signed by ASUU President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, and obtained in Abuja, signals the union’s readiness to adopt the revised pay structure along with other negotiated improvements.

The comprehensive report, reflecting progress on the review of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, lists landmark resolutions on funding, autonomy, governance, and staff welfare.

Across seven thematic areas — including non-salary conditions of service, salaries, implementation strategy, university governance, and earned academic allowances — both sides reached consensus on key institutional reforms.

On the contentious issue of university autonomy, both parties reaffirmed strict adherence to the legal framework guiding Senates, governing councils, and internal administrative structures, clarifying that no external circulars would override existing university laws.

Appointments of vice-chancellors, the document emphasised, must be strictly merit-based, discarding proposals for host-community-based selections. Similarly, governing councils will require nominees with integrity and a proven understanding of academic culture.

Further agreements include the election of heads of departments and deans internally, alongside recruitment policies promoting both national and international inclusion.

Under revised funding provisions, universities will adopt a needs-based budgeting model designed to address underfunded recurrent and capital requirements.

The federal government also pledged support for research initiatives through the National Research Council while encouraging corporate participation in academic research funding.

In addition, universities will receive protection for landed assets, and the government will explore innovative tax-based revenue options to guarantee sustainable educational financing.

Operational reforms include limiting pre-degree programmes to science and under-subscribed disciplines, safeguarding students’ constitutional rights, and abolishing the controversial pyramidal academic staff ranking system. Promotions will henceforth be tied to research productivity and performance rather than structural vacancies.

Universities have also been granted duty-free import privileges on educational and laboratory materials, journals, and sustainable energy resources.

The agreement sets out a three-year review cycle and ensures automatic salary adjustment for lecturers whenever public sector wages are evaluated nationwide.

With regard to earned academic allowances, both sides agreed to annual payments equalling 12 per cent of each university’s academic wage bill, with funding provided through yearly government appropriations. A non-victimisation clause was also secured to protect individuals involved in the negotiations.

ASUU’s ultimatum, which elapsed last Saturday, had raised fears of imminent industrial action following complaints that the government continued to delay implementation of past agreements, including the revitalisation of public universities and clearance of outstanding allowances.

However, the Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, maintains that the federal government has substantially met all of ASUU’s conditions.

With the union now stepping back from confrontation, the higher education sector appears poised for a period of stability, pending ratification by individual ASUU branches and the final signing of a renewed agreement.