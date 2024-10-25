The Senate on Thursday received a request from President Bola Tinubu for the screening and confirmation of appointments of seven ministerial nominees announced in Abuja on Wednesday.

The President’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and read at the beginning of plenary on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the President effected a change in his cabinet, sacking five ministers and announcing seven replacements as nominees.

The sacked ministers are Uju-Ken Ohanenye (Women Affairs); Lola Ade-John (Tourism); Prof Tahir Mamman (Education); Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo (State, Housing and Urban Development and Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Youth Development).

The ministerial nominees, as contained in the letter, are Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment and Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs.

Others are Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Development; Idi Muktar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Minister of State, Housing; and Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad, Minister of State, Education.

Tinubu, in the letter, sought for expeditious consideration of his request by the Senate.

Accordingly, as announced by Akpabio, the Senate referred the presidential request to the committee of the whole for consideration very soon.

He said, “Distinguished colleagues, the presidential request is referred to the committee of the whole for consideration very soon.”