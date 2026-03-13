Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has launched the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation, an initiative aimed at supporting training and professional development within Africa’s music industry.

This is just as the music star said the foundation will be training 100 aspiring music professionals in live performance, songwriting, production, and the business of music as part of its flagship programme.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday and signed by the Senior PR Manager for the Foundation, Joy Teddy.

According to Teddy, the foundation was unveiled at an intimate black-tie ceremony held at The Delborough Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos State, on Monday.

She noted that the foundation was established to address skills gaps within Africa’s music ecosystem by providing structured training for emerging talents and professionals.

The statement noted that while Africa continues to produce globally recognised artistes, access to training for roles such as producers, sound engineers, songwriters, entertainment lawyers, publishers, and music executives remains limited.

It read, “The Foundation is built on the belief that Africa’s music industry needs more than great artists. Producers, sound engineers, songwriters, entertainment lawyers, publishers, and executives are the infrastructure behind the music, and structured access to training for these careers across Africa remains limited. TSMF was created to change that.”

Speaking at the event, Savage said the foundation was created to expand access to education and opportunities within the music industry.

“Talent is universal, but access is not. For too long, African creatives have been perceived as late to global systems. Education changes that. Access changes that. Ownership changes that,” she said.

The statement announced that as part of its flagship programme, the foundation has partnered with Berklee College of Music to organise the “Berklee in Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Intensive Music Programme,” scheduled to take place in Lagos from April 23 to April 26, 2026.

It noted that the four-day programme will train 100 selected participants in areas such as live performance, songwriting, music production, and the business of music.

According to the organisers, the training will be tuition-free for all accepted participants, while applications will remain open until March 20, 2026.

Dignitaries at the event included prominent figures from the entertainment industry, business community, and cultural sector, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Senator Daisy Danjuma, Layal Tinubu, music executive Don Jazzy, and entrepreneur Reni Folawiyo.

Others were the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, film producer Mo Abudu, Shade Okoya, Bose Ogulu, Vanessa Amadi-Ogbonna, Dr Adaora Umeoji of Zenith Bank, and Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, among others.