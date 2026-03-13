The Lagos State Government has launched an electronic system that would simplify the process of obtaining physical planning permits in the state.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, Kehinde Osinaike, disclosed this in a statement issued by the ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, Abimbola Emdin-Umeh, on Thursday.

He said the new platform, known as the Electronic Physical Planning Permit Processing System, was introduced by LASPPPA to modernise and speed up the approval of building permits in the state.

The statement noted that the system would allow residents, property developers and other stakeholders to apply for planning permits and process their applications online from any location.

According to him, the digital platform is expected to make the permit approval process faster and easier while reducing delays often associated with manual processing.

Osinaike noted that the initiative was also designed to improve transparency, efficiency and accountability in physical planning administration.

He added that it would ensure building developments comply with approved regulations and planning standards.

The general manager said the platform was a reflection of the administration’s commitment to using technology to improve service delivery.

Osinaike urged residents, developers and investors to take advantage of the system by submitting their planning permit applications through the online platform.

He added that the initiative was part of efforts by the state government to build a smart and digitally driven governance system capable of meeting the needs of the state’s growing population.