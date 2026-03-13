Road traffic crashes in Nigeria increased on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter of 2025, despite a slight drop compared with the previous quarter, according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The statistics agency, citing figures from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), reported that 2,631 road traffic crashes were recorded nationwide in Q2 2025.

Although the figure represents a marginal 0.72 per cent decline from the 2,650 crashes recorded in the first quarter of 2025, it marks a 9.44 per cent increase compared with the 2,404 crashes reported in the same period of 2024.

Breakdown of the data shows that serious crashes accounted for the highest number of incidents in Q2 2025, with 1,728 cases. Fatal crashes stood at 636, while 267 were classified as minor crashes.

Gender-based statistics reveal a wide disparity in fatalities. A total of 1,018 men were killed in road crashes during the quarter, representing 81.77 per cent of total deaths, while 217 women died, accounting for 18.23 per cent.

In terms of injuries, 6,629 males were injured, making up 77.81 per cent of total injured persons, while 1,891 females were injured, representing 22.19 per cent.

The report also showed that 3,806 vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes during the quarter, reflecting a 2.28 per cent decline compared with the previous quarter.

Regionally, the South-West recorded the highest number of crashes with 772 incidents, followed by the North-Central with 699. The South-South recorded the lowest number of crashes at 160.

However, the North-West zone recorded the highest number of casualties at 2,597, followed by the North-Central with 2,327, while the South-South reported the least casualties with 442.

The statistics form part of the NBS road transport data for the second quarter of 2025, compiled using administrative records from the FRSC to monitor road safety trends across the country.

Experts say poor vision among drivers may also be contributing to road crashes.

Former Director of the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute, Ayodeji Oyedokun, said proper eyesight is critical for road safety, noting that about 75 per cent of drivers screened by the institute were found to have undiagnosed vision problems.

He explained that driving is fundamentally about visibility both seeing clearly and being seen stressing that many drivers are unaware they have visual impairments until they undergo proper testing.

Oyedokun recalled that when the institute was established, the Lagos State government equipped each of its five training centres in Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe with eye clinics staffed by qualified optometrists.

According to him, the clinics remain operational and drivers undergoing training are required to take vision tests, although the institute does not serve as an enforcement body.

He cited the case of a 71-year-old driver who was found to have better eyesight than many younger drivers, highlighting the importance of regular screening.

He added that vision tests should be conducted in-house by certified professionals rather than relying on external reports to ensure credibility.

Oyedokun also argued that some road crashes in Nigeria are not properly investigated, suggesting that incidents attributed to speeding or mechanical failure may actually stem from impaired judgment caused by poor vision.

He called for stricter federal regulation of driver testing, particularly before licences are issued, warning that the practice of issuing certificates without thorough checks poses safety risks.

Similarly, Chief Executive of Safety Beyond Borders, Patrick Adenusi, said the link between vision and road safety in Nigeria is undeniable.

According to him, many drivers operate vehicles without the corrective lenses they require, despite undergoing vision tests at training centres.

Adenusi said weak enforcement undermines the system, warning that some drivers simply collect documents indicating their licences are “in process” and fail to return for proper screening.