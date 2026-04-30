The husband of popular social media personality Eniola Fagbemi, known as Sisi Alagbo, Adesola Akeem, has issued a public apology over a leaked sex tape involving his wife, himself and another woman.

The video went viral on Monday and has since generated widespread controversy online.

The video, which depicted the trio in an intimate encounter, began circulating on WhatsApp groups and Telegram channels before spreading rapidly to gossip blogs, Instagram pages and explicit-content websites.

In the footage, Fagbemi is seen filming Akeem having sexual relations with the third woman while all three were unclothed. It remains unclear how the video made its way online.

Akeem, in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, said he took full responsibility for his actions and acknowledged the disappointment the incident had caused.

“I write with a deep sense of responsibility and sincere remorse to extend my heartfelt apologies to my family, friends, business associates, religious leaders, fans, loved ones, and the entire Nigerian public over the recent incident involving a leaked sex scandal.

“I acknowledge the disappointment, embarrassment, and concern this situation has caused, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote.

He added that his conduct had fallen short of the values expected of him by those who had trusted and supported him.

Akeem also directed specific apologies to family members, friends, business associates, and religious bodies.

“To my fans and supporters, I deeply regret letting you down,” he said.

He described the period as one of reflection and said he was committed to making better decisions and rebuilding trust.

“I am committed to making better decisions, rebuilding trust, and upholding integrity in both my private and public life going forward,” he added.

Sisi Alagbo had on Wednesday also apologised on her verified Facebook account, saying she had been unable to eat or sleep since the video emerged.

“I own my mistakes, and I apologize with all sincerity for the video circulating online. I am deeply sorry to everyone who felt disappointed in me,” she wrote.

Fagbemi rose to prominence through her promotion of herbal concoctions and became a social media sensation after a viral video of her kneeling to greet Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.