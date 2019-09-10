Treat corps members with respect, dignity, Tambuwal appeals to Sokoto citizens

The Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has called on citizens of the state to treat members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in their domain with respect and dignity.

Speaking at the permanent orientation camp in Wamakko, on Monday during the closing ceremony of Batch B stream 2 of the NYSC, the governor, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Muhammad Dan’iya Manir, reassured the corps members of their safety in the state throughout their service year.

He charged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other employers of labour to accept and not reject the corps members posted to them.

He described the NYSC scheme as an institution of government that has retained its national relevance, and promised his continued support for the success of the scheme in the state.

He charged the 1,069 corp members posted to the state to be law abiding and diligent during their service, urging them to desist from acts inimical to their future or smear the image of the scheme.

“I would like you to see Sokoto as your home. We don’t discriminate in Sokoto,” he said.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sport Development and the Chairman, Governing Council of NYSC in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Ladan, said the state government has reiterated its effort to enhance the welfare of the corps members serving in the state.

He warned the corps members to desist from abscondment and truancy as the disciplinary machineries of the scheme are still in place.

In his remark, the NYSC state coordinator, Mr Philip Enabuere Enatonme, thanked the state government for its unwavering commitment to the safety of corps members and unrelenting support to the scheme.

He intimated the governor that all corps members posted to the state participated in all the activities in the camp. Thisday