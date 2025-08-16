Twelve Nigerian workers rescued from alleged abuse by their Chinese employers in the Central African Republic (CAR) have called on the Federal Government to help recover their unpaid salaries and seek justice over claims of sexual assault.

The men, who returned to Nigeria on Friday, were received at the Abuja headquarters of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) by its Chairman/CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, alongside other officials.

Speaking on behalf of the group, team leader Igorigo Freeborn alleged that their employers owed them 11 months’ wages and subjected them to sexual abuse while they worked for a mining company in CAR.

“We were homosexually abused by our Chinese employers in CAR. I am not ashamed to say it. I want other people to learn from it. We were treated badly there but thank God for sparing our lives to tell the stories today,” Freeborn said.

“I used to think nothing good could come from Nigeria, but we were so happy when our country came to our rescue. I want to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian Ambassador in Bangui, NIDCOM, NEMA, Immigration, and all other agencies that helped us.”

The workers said they had endured 20 months of hardship since leaving Nigeria, including being stranded in the forest without food or pay. They credited the Nigerian mission in Bangui, with the support of the Presidency, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and NIDCOM, for relocating them to the capital, providing medical care, and facilitating their safe return.

Dabiri-Erewa condemned the alleged abuse, describing it as “inhumane,” and pledged that NIDCOM, in collaboration with other government agencies, would pursue the case in line with the citizen diplomacy agenda of President Tinubu.

She urged the returnees to support NIDCOM’s campaign against irregular migration and offered cash assistance to help them settle back in Nigeria.

The group also received financial support from Perchstone and Greys law firm, presented by Mr. Toyin Adenugba on behalf of Dr. Tolu Aderemi of the JAALS Foundation. Adenugba said the contribution was intended as “seed support” for rebuilding their lives and creating new opportunities at home.

The other returnees are Rotimi Kupoluyi, Ajosi Julius, Odeh Collins, Anifowoshe Yekini, Akubo Oluwaseun, Olayemi Peter Adewale, Stephen Abel Otkli, Samuel Ojochenemi, Alih Joel Muhammed, Unekwu Bala, and Yusuf Bameyi.