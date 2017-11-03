TSTV begins full commercial sales, operations

The satellite broadcast outfit, TSTV Africa, has commenced full operational services and sales of its products to members of the public.

The MD/CEO of TSTV Africa, Dr. Bright Echefu, who disclosed that the outfit has begun the rollout of full commercial sales and operations from November 1st as earlier promised, assured customers of value for their money.

Addressing a cross-section of online, print and electronic journalists, while giving out free decoders and dish to them, in Abuja, he asserted that it is part of the company’s pledge to Nigerians.

The CEO, who was represented by the Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Madu Ugo, said TSTV Africa appreciates Nigerians for the love, patience and understanding thus far in the commencement of the rollout of the unique pay TV brand.

He said: “Foremost, we are not unaware of our promise to commence full commercial sales and operations of TStv Africa on 1st November 2017 nationwide.

“In line with this commitment of ours, we have commenced the distribution and installation of TStv Africa Promo (free of cost) decoders across the country.”

According to the CEO, the painstaking exercise is to ensure the proper monitoring and evaluation of the signal strength and quality of its channels and programs across the country.

“Similarly, in a bid to achieve uniformity and evenness in the sales of our decoders nationwide, the accreditation of selected dealers is ongoing in addition to the full branding of the dealers’ outlets across the country.

“The above stated ongoing activities upon confirmation shall constitute a prelude to the commencement of the commercial sale of TStv Africa decoders nationwide.

“We wish to reassure Nigerians that we remain committed to our promise to offer premium quality and affordable DTH services across the country seamlessly.”