Two Imo AA Reps defect to APC

February 13, 2020 0

Two members of the House of Representatives defected from the Action Alliance to the All Progressives Congress.

The lawmakers from Imo State are Uju Chima Kingsley and Pascal Chigozie Obi.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, read a letter from the members announcing their defection at the plenary on Thursday.

The defectors later addressed journalists in company with the Organising Secretary of the APC, Emma Ibediro; and the Imo State governorship candidate of the AA in the 2019 general election, Uche Nwosu.

