BREAKING: It’s time for community policing – Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo state and Chairman, South West Governors Forum, Arakunrin Rotimi Akerodolu on Thursday said, governors of the South West will ensure that they give what it takes for the security of lives and properties in the region.

Akeredolu gave the assurance in his remarks at the on-going South West Governors, the Inspector General of Police and other Stakeholders Summit on Community Policing taking place at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

He said it is time to face the truth which is community policing because of the peculiarity of every state, adding that this is what is done in advanced countries and it is time to embrace it because of numerous security challenges which has overstretched the conventional police.