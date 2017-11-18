U-20 World Cup qualifiers: Falconets battle Morocco in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki will on Saturday lead residents of Edo State to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, to cheer Nigeria’s U-20 female national football team also known as the Falconets.

The Falconets will battle the Moroccan girls in the second-leg of the U-20 FIFA Women World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday at 4 pm.

Commissioner for Youths and Special Duties, also supervising Sports, Hon. Mika Amanokha, who spoke on behalf of the governor, said that Governor Obaseki’s presence at the stadium will give the girls the morale boost to overpower their counterparts.

He added that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure an incident-free match, stressing that the Super Falconets have no reason not to beat Morocco in Benin City, as Edo State has become a victory ground for Nigerian national teams.

“We are ready for the game. As you know, Edo State has become a winning ground for Nigerian national teams. This particular match is not going to be different. I am proud to say that the state governor will personally lead members of his executive to the stadium to give maximum support to our girls” he said.

He added “We are very much committed to ensuring that the Super Falconets win the game to advance to the last stage of the qualifiers. Our goal is to support them to the last. We have to be at the World Cup in France in 2018. We are very confident that we will carry the day. We know that the Moroccans are not a push over, but with the home support, the girls will do us proud.”