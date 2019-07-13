U.S House votes to curb Trump’s authority to strike Iran

The US House of Representatives has voted to limit President Donald Trump’s power to attack Iran militarily, expressing concern that such hawkish policies are pushing toward an unnecessary war.

The Democratic-led House approved an amendment on a broad defense bill Friday that would require the president to obtain Congress’s approval before he can authorize military force against Tehran.

Representative Ro Khanna, the Democrat who led the amendment, said that move was symptomatic of the fact that the United States was fed up with war.

“Frankly, what it will prevent is what this president promised to the American people not to do – to get into another endless, costly war in the Middle East,” he said on the House floor.

Meanwhile, Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, described the amendment as “reckless,” saying that the US Armed Forces should not be held up by a potentially long legislative process.

“This will tie our military’s hands at a perilous time,” he said.

However, Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican who co-sponsored the amendment, said that his colleagues did not level with US troops on the reason why they could be sent to be killed.

“My war-hungry colleagues – some of whom have already suggested that we invade Venezuela, North Korea and probably a few other countries before lunchtime tomorrow – if they’re so certain of their case against Iran, let them bring their authorization to use military force against Iran to this very floor,” he said.

Tensions have been running high between the US and Iran since Washington’s decision in May last year to abandon the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Tehran as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at forcing it to renegotiate a new deal that addresses its ballistic missile program and regional influence as well.

Tensions between the two nations deteriorated after Iran shot down a US surveillance drone on June 20 following its violation of Iranian airspace, although Washington insists that the aircraft was flying above international waters.

The United States has engaged in significant regional military build-up, including by sending an aircraft carrier, a bomber task force, an assault ship, and around 1,500 additional forces to the Middle East.

Tehran has time and again said that it does not seek military confrontations with the United States, yet stands ready to defend its interests in the region. – Press TV.