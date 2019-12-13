UK General election: Exit polls predict win for Conservatives

The Conservatives have apparently won the general election and Boris Johnson will enjoy a commanding House of Commons majority, broadcasters’ exit poll suggests.

The poll – conducted by Ipsos MORI on behalf of Sky News, the BBC and ITV News – forecasts the Tories will win 368 seats, with Labour on 191 seats, the SNP on 55 seats and the Liberal Democrats on 13 seats.

To form a majority government in the Commons, a party needs to win more than 325 seats.

The exit poll suggests Labour are set for a hugely disappointing night, with the party forecast to secure their lowest number of seats for decades.

At the last election in June 2017, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn saw his party win 262 seats.

The exit poll numbers would give Prime Minister Boris Johnson a Commons majority of 86, vindicating his decision to push for a winter election.

It also puts the UK on course to leave the EU on 31 January, after Mr Johnson fought the election campaign on his promise to “get Brexit done”.

In terms of seats, the exit poll suggests the Conservatives are on course for their best result since the 1987 election.

By contrast, Labour are set for their lowest number of seats since 1935.

Labour’s shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner described the exit poll as a “devastating blow”. – Sky News.