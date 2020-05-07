Umahi blames DSS, police for not stopping Ebonyi killings

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Wednesday blew hot over the recent crisis in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state and challenged the police and other security agencies to bring it to an end.

It was gathered that not less than two persons lost their lives in the crises, which was suspected to be politically-motivated.

A man popularly known as Deck, was killed on Sunday night, while another man, whose name was given as Raphael Chijioke was shot dead, on Tuesday night, while defecating.

Umahi had, during a broadcast on Wednesday, described the development as unacceptable, accusing the Department of State Services (DSS) and Police of not doing much to stem the trend.

He emphasised that such senseless killings of persons in the state would no longer be condoned, and expressed his willingness to sign for the execution of anyone found culpable in the barbaric acts.

The governor warned that he would follow the matter to the end, sparing no sacred cow in a bid to prove a point.

Umahi said, “I am not happy over what is going on in Afikpo South. And I want to challenge the security agencies to stand up, make arrests, keep them, get court order and do proper investigation.

“Take them to court, I will sign something for their execution. I will do it to prove a point in Afikpo South. What is going on there is not acceptable. These lives that are being lost are not chickens, and if you check very well, it is as a result of political squabbles.

“We had it so much in Ohaukwu, and God has brought that one down. I accuse the DSS and CP, that if you put your feet down, without minding if that person is my son or is my brother, or is my supporter or my enemy, we will solve this problem.

“Please, I give you the marching order, no matter who calls, even if anybody calls from Abuja, I am the Chief Security Officer, and I say there must be a comprehensive investigation of the killings in that place, and anybody is arrestable.

“Please, this nonsense must stop. How can we continue to talk about cultism in that place? It must stop, please, and I need to be briefed on daily basis on this.”