Gov. Zulum extends Borno lockdown

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has extended the lockdown in the state by one week.

Zulum announced the extension which he described as “painful, but necessary” in a radio and television broadcast on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

“It would have been better for a complete relaxation of the lockdown measures, if we had an effective vaccine or if the infection rate is declining by the day.

“The available statistics shows an increase in coronavirus cases on daily basis and cause mainly by community transmission. For now, social distancing and lockdown are the only veritable options to limit community transmission in the absence of any effective vaccine to fight the pandemic. The pandemic is real and we must face it.

“I have extended the lockdown measure by a week but directed tomorrow, Thursday, May 7 and Friday May as well as Monday May 11, 2020 to open up for a period between 8a.m to 5p.m to enable petty business and markets to flourish so that families can access essential food items.

“We will review the situation next week Wednesday, May 13, 2020 and the COVID-19 Committee will announce the fundamental strategies to be observed and regulations to be followed in the fight against the pandemic, within the relaxation period.

“However, government will not hesitate to renew lockdown orders if the people are not willing to adhere to guidelines,” Zulum said.

The governor said that to avert the danger of the spread of the virus through community transmission, his administration would ensure the ban on inter state travel and ensure strict observance of all the hygienic practices such as washing of hands, use of facemask and hand sanitizers as well as social distancing.