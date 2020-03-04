UPDATED: Court suspends Oshiomhole as APC chairman

March 4, 2020 0

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Jabi, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered an interim suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Delivering a ruling on an application for an interlocutory injunction, Justice Danlami Senchi, ordered Oshiomhole to remain on suspension pending the determination of the main suit.

The court held that the party wrongfully continued to retain him as its National Chairman while he is under suspension as a member of the party.

He also ordered the party to deny him access to the party secretariat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Kano Assembly receives fresh petition to probe Sanusi

Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday received a fresh petition to probe Emir of ...