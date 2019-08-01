US-trained coach relishes appointment into Ekiti FA strategic committee

By Akeem Busari

US-trained football coach, Gboyega Adeyemi Olutade, has described his recent appointment into the Ekiti Football Association Ad-Hoc Committee on Research, Planning and Strategic Development as a huge honour.

While speaking with the media in a telephone interview, the highly-rated youthful but vastly-experienced soccer tactician and educator, stated that the appointment came as a surprise though he was looking forward to working with the newly-elected Ekiti FA board led by Bayo Olanlege.

“I am indeed grateful and feel honoured by this appointment,” he said.

“I am earnestly looking forward to working with other members of the committee to help meet the desires of the Ekiti FA,” he added.

Buoyed by his over 20 years of sound playing and coaching experience that spanned across six countries including Nigeria, Dubai (UAE), Bahrain, Ghana, Thailand, and the USA, Coach Tade, as he is fondly called, was enthusiastic about his desires to contribute to the development of football in Ekiti state and Nigeria, in general.

The widely-travelled and award-winning football coach who is presently working with Ado- Ekiti based Nationwide league side Phoenix Athletic Sports Club, also remarked that he was sure that Ekiti football would regain its pride of place in the comity of football playing states in Nigeria.

“Ekiti state is blessed with educated and highly resourceful citizens. With the positive vibes presently pervading all sectors of the state, particularly, football, the state shall soon regain its pride of place in Nigeria football,” he enthused confidently.