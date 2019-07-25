US travel ban shows presidential election was rigged, says Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the current travel ban imposed by the United States on some politicians in Nigeria has validated his claim that the presidential election was rigged in favour of the All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Vice President in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Paul Ibe, on Wednesday, said he had maintained after the presidential election that the poll was not credible.

He further alleged that the leadership under Buhari and his allies engaged in propaganda to deny that the election was rigged.

According to him, after many months of allegedly living in denial, the Buhari administration was now faced with the truth in the form of a US visa ban on politicians who undermined Nigeria’s democracy.

He quoted the spokesman of the US State Department, Morgan Ortagus, as saying, “We condemn those whose acts of violence, intimidation, or corruption harmed Nigerians or undermined the democratic process.