Ghana’s Parliamentary Minority on Tuesday donated GH¢100,000 to the Black Queens in honour of their bronze medal finish at the 2024 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The donation was announced during the team’s visit to Parliament as part of their national victory tour. Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin made the presentation on behalf of the caucus, describing it as a token of national gratitude for the team’s outstanding performance.

The gesture received bipartisan applause on the floor, marking a rare moment of unity in the house.

The donation followed the Black Queens’ return to Ghana, where they were met with a hero’s welcome at Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Monday. The players, proudly displaying their bronze medals and dressed in national colours, were greeted by cheering fans, waving flags, and traditional drumming.

Team captain Portia Boakye lifted her medal high amid jubilant scenes, symbolising the squad’s resilience and determination throughout the tournament.

The welcome party included CAF 2nd Vice President and Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams, GFA Vice President Mark Addo, and other dignitaries.

Earlier on Tuesday, the GFA hosted the team to a special breakfast in Accra, celebrating their historic run. GFA President Simeon-Okraku praised the players and reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to growing women’s football in the country. Technical staff led by head coach Kim Lars Björkegren also joined in the celebrations.

The Black Queens clinched third place at WAFCON 2024 after a 4–3 penalty shootout victory over South Africa, marking their best continental finish in recent years.

The achievement has been described as the result of years of hard work, reforms, and investment in the women’s game.

The Sports Ministry has hinted at further honours for the team, with plans underway for an official ceremony to recognise their performance and encourage continued progress in women’s football development.