We didn’t banish Sanusi from Kano – AG

The Attorney-General of Kano State, Ibrahim Muktar, says the state government did not banish the deposed Emir, Muhammad Sanusi II.

Muktar said the state government was clear in its press statement on Monday that Sanusi was deposed but never made any reference to any banishment.

The Kano AG said this on Channels Television’sSunrise Daily programme on Wednesday.

He said, “If you listen to the Secretary to the State Government when he was addressing the press on the issue of the removal of the emir from office, there was nowhere he stated that the emir was banished from Kano State.

“So, the decision of the government when the emir was removed on Monday was that he was removed from office and a new one appointed. The issue of banishment was not part of the decision of the Kano State Government.

“We have been hearing from the media that he has been banished but what I know is that he was taken out of Kano State but banishment was not part of our decision. There is no such decision to the best of my knowledge.”

Muktar said security agents decided to whisk Sanusi away from Kano State due to intelligence reports they had.

He said it was normal practice for deposed emirs to be moved away to maintain peace in the state, adding that such an action was not in contravention of the constitution which guarantees freedom of movement.

The AG further stated that Sanusi was not removed because of the corruption probe but strictly because of insubordination.

He said, “The state government has not taken the law into its hands. Let me explain that the decision to remove the emir from office is administrative and was not based on the issues pending before the court. All the issues pending before the court have not to do with the removal of the emir or the dethronement.”

When asked if the anti-corruption agency in Kano would continue with Sanusi’s probe, Muktar responded, “No decision on that actually. I cannot pre-empt the position of the government on whether investigation will stop or will continue. I cannot say as of now.”