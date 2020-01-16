We informed national security agencies before establishing Amotekun – Fayemi

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said the community security outfit, Operation Amotekun, initiated by the South-West Governors, was to complement national security outfits.

He stated that the outfit is not a competitor to national security outfits.

According to him, national security agencies were well-informed and collaborated with South-West governors in the course of the establishment of the community security outfit.

He said there are possibilities and opportunities in the security outfit.

Kayode, who is also the Governor of Ekiti State, spoke during the 17th edition of Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja on Thursday.

