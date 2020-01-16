Stanbic IBTC Bank wins Best Foreign Exchange Provider award

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has emerged the Best Foreign Exchange Provider in Nigeria at the Global Finance World’s Best Foreign Exchange Provider Awards.

The event held at RSA House in London recently.

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC won the award having performed excellently in the following areas: customer service, scope of global coverage, transaction volume, innovative technologies, competitive pricing and market share.

The panel of judges at the Global Finance award also considered various inputs from industry analysts as well as corporate executives and technology specialists.

Headquartered in New York, with offices around the world, Global Finance awards identifies and awards top performers among banks and other providers of financial services.

The best performing financial institutions are recognized at three levels: global, regional (continent) and country.

Standard Bank, the parent company of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, was awarded as the Best Foreign Exchange Provider for Africa at this year’s awards.

The Nigerian Capital Importation reports of the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics identified Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC as attracting the highest volume of capital investments into Nigeria in the second and third quarters of 2019.