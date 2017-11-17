We’re working for release of remaining Chibok girls – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said he had resolved to pay back the goodwill Nigerians extended towards him during his recent health challenge by protecting their interests with all the energy at his disposal.

He restated his administration’s commitment to improving security, fighting corruption and restructuring the economy.

Buhari spoke at the public presentation of a book, titled, “Making steady, sustainable progress for Nigeria’s Peace and Prosperity,” at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said within the limited resources available to him, his administration would continue to give priority to security by addressing herdsmen/farmers’ clashes, kidnapping and armed robbery.

He also said his government was working quietly to secure the release of the remaining girls who were kidnapped in their school in Chibok, Borno State in 2014.

The President said, “I cannot thank Nigerians enough for your prayers and goodwill during my health vacation. I can only repay you by resolving to work by putting every ounce of my energy to protect your interest.

“We have gone through difficult times due to worldwide economic recession. We are coming out of recession and government efforts are targeted at easing economic hardships through creation of more jobs, social security platforms for vulnerable families and the unemployed and infrastructural progress.

“I would like to assure all Nigerians of my commitment to improve security, fight corruption and restructure the economy.

“On the current issues on herdsmen/farmers’ clashes, kidnapping and armed robbery within the confines of our limited resources, we are giving top priority to security.

“During the year, it was my great pleasure to secure the release of 102 Chibok schoolgirls. We are doing our best quietly and effectively as possible to get the rest released.

“We are working day and night with our international partners to release the remaining girls as soon as possible.

“We are all aware now that if you steal public funds and you are caught, you will face the law.

“Internationally, Nigeria is now a respected nation. I can’t keep up with invitations to visit other countries much less for other countries, leaders that want to visit us. A number of world leaders are expressing the desire to visit Nigeria virtually monthly. Our credit worthiness is sound; our first Eurobond offer was oversubscribed.”