Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi (left) administering vaccine to a student during the flag off of de-worming programme for pupils in public primary schools in the state, yesterday.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with his Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Mathias Ekweremadu (right), State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Virginus Nwobodo (2nd left), the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) State Chairman, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe (middle) and the TUC State Secretary, Comrade Bennett Asogwa, during the state workers’ New Year prayer rally, held at the New State Secretariat, Enugu, yesterday.
January 16, 2020
Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (middle) with the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi (3rd left), State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu (2nd right), representative of the G.O.C 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brig. General S.N Bitrus (2nd left), State Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani (left), State Chairman/Commandant, Nigerian Legion, Enugu Council, Asst. Cdr. Gen. Emeka Igwesi (right), the Administrator, Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, Very Rev. Msgr. Chuks Ogbuene (3rd right) and others, during the Thanksgiving Mass to commemorate this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Cathedral, yesterday.
January 13, 2020
(L-R) Executive Director – Oil & Gas Commercial, Total E&P Nigeria Ltd, Patrick Olinma; Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria and MD, SPDC, Mr. Osagie Okunbor; NLNG MD, Tony Attah; GMD, NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari; and Representative of the Managing Director of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Mr. Masimilianao Bertona at the signing of Gas Supply Agreements (GSAs) for NLNG’s Train 7, and Trains 1 to 3 in Abuja today.
December 13, 2019