Wike alleges FG plot to blackmail judges

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has alleged that the federal government is plotting to blackmail and intimidate 200 judges, especially those of the Federal Judiciary.

Governor Wike alleged that strategic credible intelligence intercepted by him revealed that a federal minister told a gathering that “following the destabilization of the Supreme Court”, the next target will be the Court of Appeal and Federal High Court.

The governor who spoke during a church service at Greater Evangelism World Crusade at the weekend in Port Harcourt, alleged that the federal government has collected the asset declaration forms of 200 judges from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) with the intention of blackmailing the judges.

He said: “I intercepted a discussion by a minister of the Federal Executive Council where he was telling a gathering that they are happy that they have dealt with the Supreme Court. The minister said that the next set would be the Court of Appeal judges and the Federal High Court judges. The minister said any judge that fails to cooperate will face trump up charges and be compelled to resign.

“This APC Federal Government has gone to the Code of Conduct Bureau to get the asset declaration forms of 200 judges. Any judge that fails to follow their evil plot will be harassed with false allegations and persecution.”

He further alleged that the federal government will generate several false allegations to compel upright judges to resign from the bench.

Wike called on the church to pray for the federal Judiciary to survive “the deadly siege of the APC Federal Government.”

“The Church should continually pray for the Federal Judiciary. The Judiciary in Nigeria is under siege. If anything happens to the judiciary, our democracy is in trouble.

“The Church needs to pray for the judges to remain strong in the face of intimidation and harassment,” he added.

The International Director of Greater Evangelism World Crusade, Pastor Isaac Olori, said the forthcoming general elections are crucial to the country to move away from the era of under-development and siege.

He said that the Church shares in Governor Wike’s passion for prayers as a platform for making a difference in the society.