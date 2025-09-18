The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has debunked rumours that he travelled abroad for medical treatment.

Speaking on Thursday at the flag-off of a road construction project in the Wuye District of Abuja, Wike said those speculating about his health were engaging in unnecessary politics.

“You see, the level of this country where we are, we play politics with everything. How can somebody sit down and just say all kinds of things? Where the people saw me, I don’t know. The hospital you saw me in, I do not know,” he said.

The minister explained that since his appointment in June, he had not taken time off without carrying work along.

The former Governor of Rivers State added that his recent trip was deliberately used as an opportunity to rest.

“This time, I said, whatever it is, I must travel without any file. So, if the whole place will crumble, let it crumble. Because one has to be alive before one can satisfy other people. The day you drop, they will announce another person. So, you must make sure while you are working, you also take time out and relax,” Wike stated.

He further took a swipe at those spreading the rumours, cursing them to suffer ill health instead.

“God will continue to help them have a heart attack. It is my prayer. I will sign the condolences. Very soon, I will tell them that we are sorry. We love them. But, take heart,” he said jokingly.

PUNCH Online reports that Wike recently travelled to the United Kingdom, but it was rumoured that he went abroad for medical treatment

The rumours come amid heightened public interest in the health of high-profile public office holders in Nigeria, particularly when they make foreign trips or are out of sight for periods.