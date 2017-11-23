World Cup: NFF plans five friendlies for Super Eagles

Nigeria will play at least five high-profile friendlies before next year’s World Cup in Russia, according to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, scorenigeria.com reports.

Pinnick said the NFF would ensure the Eagles play only countries who are above them in the FIFA world rankings.

“We are looking at minimum of playing five top class friendlies before the World Cup proper,” he told Sportsmax on Cool FM Abuja.

“We are looking at countries that are above us in the ranking and countries that are in the top 10 of world football ranking and countries that are in the World Cup as well.”

He added, ”After the Argentina friendly we have had approaches from at least five top countries, but I cannot divulge that right now till after the World Cup draw.

“We have also made approaches to some countries; some are willing to play us, while some are reluctant to play Nigeria.

“For example, I spoke with my Russian counterpart to have us play against Russia, but he said that maybe after the World Cup.”