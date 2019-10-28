Zamfara govt denies alleged financial inducement of Muslims to convert to Christianity

Zamfara State Police Command has debunked a rumour that a group of people were giving money to people to convert them to Christianity.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, Mohammed Shehu, said, there was no iota of truth in the rumour.

Shehu spoke in reaction to a viral audio message, which claimed that a group of people had invaded some parts of the state capital, doling out money to Muslims in a bid to convert them to Christianity.

He said, “The investigation carried out so far by the police and other security agencies, including the undercover agency has not revealed such happening in any part of Zamfara State.”

He said investigations however revealed that a company, Neolife, dealing in food supplements had been carrying out marketing activities in the area which must have give rise to the rumour.

“They (the company employees) normally go round as a marketing strategy to look for customers but not to convert people to any religion”

He invited persons behind the audio message and any person or group with facts or evidences to come to the police command headquarters.