￼West Ham sack Slaven Bilic

Slaven Bilic has been sacked as West Ham manager with the team in the relegation zone.

Bilic’s last game in charge was Saturday’s 4-1 Premier League defeat by Liverpool at London Stadium.

The former Croatia defender, 49, was appointed in the summer of 2015 and guided West Ham to seventh place in his first season in charge.

But an 11th-placed finish last term, their first at London Stadium, has been followed by a poor start this season.

The Hammers have won just two Premier League matches in 2017-18 – and lost their first three league matches of the campaign.

Speaking after the defeat by Liverpool, Bilic told BBC Sport: “The pressure mounts game by game and at this moment it is big.

“I don’t feel a broken man. On the other hand, the situation for West Ham is not good and the club is above every individual.

“I cannot say anything negative [about the owners]. They have been supportive, very good to me in my two and a half seasons, but the situation is very difficult.” – BBC Sports.