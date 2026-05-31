Paris Saint-Germain successfully defended their UEFA Champions League title on Saturday night, defeating Arsenal in a dramatic penalty shootout after an enthralling final at Budapest’s Puskás Aréna ended 1-1 following extra time.

The French champions prevailed 4-3 on penalties to become only the second team in the modern era to retain Europe’s most prestigious club trophy, breaking Arsenal hearts after more than two hours of intense football.

Arsenal appeared on course for a historic triumph when Kai Havertz fired the Gunners into an early lead.

The German forward produced a brilliant solo effort in the sixth minute, racing into the penalty area before rifling a shot beneath goalkeeper Matvey Safonov and into the roof of the net.

The Premier League champions held firm for much of the contest as PSG struggled to find a breakthrough despite enjoying large spells of possession and creating several dangerous opportunities through Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, the turning point arrived midway through the second half when PSG were awarded a penalty following a challenge by Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera.

After a VAR review confirmed the referee’s decision, Dembele calmly converted from the spot in the 65th minute to restore parity and ignite the contest.

The equaliser sparked a frantic finale as both sides pushed for a winner. PSG came agonisingly close when Kvaratskhelia struck the post, while Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi also threatened.

Arsenal responded through Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and substitute Viktor Gyökeres, but neither side could find the decisive breakthrough in regulation time.

Extra time produced further tension rather than goals. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya made crucial interventions to deny PSG, while at the other end Matvey Safonov stood firm as the match edged towards the ultimate lottery of penalties.

The shootout began confidently for both teams. Goncalo Ramos, Desire Doue and Achraf Hakimi converted for PSG, while Viktor Gyökeres, Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli responded for Arsenal.

The drama intensified when David Raya saved Nuno Mendes’ penalty, seemingly handing Arsenal the advantage.

Yet Eberechi Eze dragged his effort narrowly wide, reopening the door for the French side. Lucas Beraldo capitalised by converting PSG’s final kick before Arsenal defender Gabriel saw his decisive penalty saved, handing the Parisians a famous victory.

For PSG manager Luis Enrique, the triumph further cements his reputation as one of Europe’s elite coaches, while the victory confirms PSG’s status as the dominant force in continental football.

For Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta, the defeat will be particularly painful.

The Gunners had arrived in Budapest unbeaten in the competition and were chasing the first Champions League title in the club’s history.

Instead, their wait for European football’s biggest prize continues.