128 Nigerian deportees return from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday received 128 stranded Nigerians who voluntarily returned to the country from Libya.

After profiling, NEMA said the returnees were 126 males and two females, among them two females and four males had health issues.

The returnees who were brought back by the International Organisation for Migration and handed over to NEMA, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 5.40pm, aboard an aircraft with flight no BURAQ 189 and registration number REG NO 5A ONA.

Other agencies who joined NEMA to receive them were the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, National Commission for Refugees and officials of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Director General of NEMA, Mr. Mustapha Maihajja, who was represented by the South-West Zonal Coordinator, Suleiman Yakubu, at the airport, said Nigerian youths should desist from seeking greener pastures in foreign land.

“They would continue to be less human and may suffer numerous denials in foreign lands especially when they try to enter illegally. There are many opportunities here and the country is gradually getting back on track with greater prospects for every Nigerian to be proud of,” he said.

Maihajja said the Federal Government in conjunction with IOM and some state governments were already carrying out rehabilitation programmes for the returnees.

“After the programmes, every returnee will be empowered to start a new life with lots of incentives,” he said.