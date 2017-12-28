157 Nigerians return from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received a new set of 157 Nigerian returnees.

They comprised 54 adult females, 90 adult males, three children and 10 infants.

The returnees arrived Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) on flight BURAQ Airlines Boeing 737-800 with Registration number 5A-DMG at 9:45 p.m on Wednesday.

Amongst the returnees were eight pregnant women and one with a medical condition.

The Director General of NEMA who received the Returnees admonished them to turn a new leaf as they have seen that there’s no greener pastures anywhere outside Nigeria for Nigerians than the greens available for its citizens in the country.

The Director General who was represented by the Southwest Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu also assured the Returnees that the Federal Government is doing everything possible to bring back all Nigerians that are willing to return and special incentives are being put in place for all to restart their lives.

But he enjoined them to see their sojourn as a way of challenge to make Nigeria greater by looking at the present challenges on positive ways.

You have gone out and see things yourself that Nigeria is a great country, your contributions can make it a greater country you crave for and I wants you all to turn things round for the development of this nation.

Nigeria is blessed with all resources that everyone can tapped from without any fear of being molested or exposed to inhuman treatment.