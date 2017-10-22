2017 Convention: Jehovah’s Witnesses educate parents on dangers of child abuse

As the 2017 regional convention of Jehovah’s witnesses continues around the world, parents have been urged to take personal interest in their children and protect them against sexual abuse.

During this year’s convention, with the theme ‘’Don’t Give Up” held at the weekend, delegates were urged to be mindful of the dangers of child abuse and the need for parents to take practical steps to protect their children.

Highlighting the topic, ‘’safeguard your children from what is evil’’, the speaker stated that sexual abuse ‘’is a frightening and unpleasant reality in today’s world’’.

He noted that God has given parents the primary responsibility of protecting their children against any form of abuse warning that in most cases, child molesters are someone the child already knows and trust and not strangers.

Enumerating what parents could do to protect their children; he urged parents to look out for the five signs namely;(1) If someone singles out your child for special attention with gifts or offers free babysitting or private outings with your child;

(2) If someone is overly physical with your child, perhaps through excessive displays of affecting, playful wrestling or inappropriate tickling.

Others are;(3) If a relative has unsupervised access to younger siblings stepchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews or grandchildren;

(4) if your child has association with others in places that are beyond your vision, such as on a school bus, in the backseat of vehicle, at sleepovers and social gatherings in auxiliary rooms and at recreational areas, such as playgrounds and swimming pools

(5) If your child has unsupervised use of the internet or social networks.

While parents should not be suspicious of everybody around them, yet, they must learn how typical abusers operate and safeguard their children against them.

The speaker urged parents to be actively involved in their children’s activities, friendships, schoolwork and be good listeners when conversing with them.

The speaker urged parents to teach their children sex education warning that children who are ignorant about sex are much easier for molesters to entice.

He urged delegates to take advantage of the video ‘’Become Jehovah’s friend- Protect your children” and use it to initiate training identifying and rejecting inappropriate touching from others.

Parents were urged to train their children regarding what are proper displays of affection, the importance of wearing modest clothing and the need for others to respect their privacy.

Reading Proverbs 22:3 that says ‘’ the shrewd one sees danger and conceals himself. But, the inexperienced keep right on going and suffer the consequences’’, the speaker tasked parents to be keenly involved in activities around their families.

‘’Although you cannot fully control your teenager’s cell-phone use, you can make sure that he or she knows your rules—as well as the consequences for breaking those rules. Remember, too, that as a parent, you have the right to monitor your teenager’s cell phone’’, he added.

Parents were told to appeal to their teenager’s sense of goodness and set good examples by not watching images and Web sites that could be viewed as unsavory or illegal.

Speaking about the convention, Afolabi Odeyemi, said ‘’the convention helps witnesses strengthen their Christian brotherhood and create opportunity for them to meet and associate with Witnesses from other congregations or even from other lands’’.

‘’Through interesting talks, symposiums, and reenactments, we learn how to do God’s will in our life. We are encouraged when we hear the experiences of those who are successfully meeting the challenge of living as Christians in these difficult times’’.

The convention series that started on May 19, 2017 is simultaneously held in select venues around the world and will continue through early 2018.

Admission to each event is free and no collections are taken.

The program is divided into 52 parts and will be presented in a variety of formats, including brief discourses, interviews, and short videos.

Additionally, one segment of a three-part feature film entitled Remember the Wife of Lot will be shown each afternoon.

The dates and locations for each convention can be found on the Witnesses’ official website, jw.org.

Our convention this year will benefit both Witnesses and non-Witnesses because it promises to empower individuals not only to keep enduring but also to cope with challenges productively.”