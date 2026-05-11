Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the deposition of Oba Joseph Oloyede as the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu in Ife North Local Government following his conviction in the United States of America on charges of tax fraud and money laundering.

The governor’s decision followed receipt of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Ohio court judgment convicting the monarch.

The Osun State Executive Council had resolved last year that the Ministry of Local Government should write to the Ohio court to request the Certified True Copy of the judgment to form the basis for government action.

The Council had justified the decision to contact the Ohio court on the grounds that a governmental decision should not be based on social media reporting alone.

In the Deposition Order signed by His Excellency on 7th May, 2026, the action was predicated on the need to maintain peace, order and good government as well as preserve the honour and integrity of the royal stool.

The Deposition Order further stated that the fraudulent conduct of Oba Joseph Oloyede, as found by the US court and which he pleaded guilty to, and his public trial and conviction have brought the institution of Obaship and the stool of Apetumodu of Ipetumodu to disrepute and public odium, hence the resort to deposition.

Oba Joseph Oloyede was sentenced to 56 months imprisonment for the offences of wire fraud, making false tax returns and engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property by the United States District Court in the Northern District of Ohio, United States of America on August 26, 2025.

By this deposition, the stool of Apetumodu of Ipetumodu has been declared vacant, while the necessary process will be put in place to appoint a new Apetumodu of Ipetumodu at the appropriate time.

The governor appeals to sons and daughters of Ipetumodu to remain peaceful and law-abiding while the process of selecting a new king is being processed.