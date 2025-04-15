Governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday dismissed speculations of a possible merger of parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Forum also lamented the alarming worsening security situation in Nigeria as evidenced in parts of the country, especially in Borno, Katsina and Edo States.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, who read the communique after the 2025/4th meeting, held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, said, “The Forum has resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or merger.”

He said PDP, as a major opposition party, will welcome any party, persons or groups that are willing to join the party with a view to wrestling power and enthroning good leadership in 2027.

The communique read in part, “Noting the nationwide speculations about possible merger of parties, groups and/or associations, the Forum resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or merger.

“However, the PDP, as a major opposition party, welcomes any party, persons or groups that are willing to join with a view to wrestling power and enthroning good leadership in 2027.

“The Forum reiterates its position taken in Asaba on the issue of the National Secretary of the party, but in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment, Forum resolved to recommend that the Deputy Secretary acts as National Secretary, pending the nomination and ratification of a Substantive Secretary from the South East Zone by INEC at its next meeting.

“The Forum reasserts our collective determination to avert a rape of our constitutional democracy hence the decision of approaching the Supreme Court to give a clear-cut verdict on the interpretation of the provisions of the law on the declaration of State of Emergency in any state.

“The Forum restates its solidarity with the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on the ordeal into which his state and people are being plunged by the declaration of a state of emergency. And we reiterate our commitment to stand with him till the end.”

The governors also condemned what they described as the worsening security crisis across Nigeria, citing recent attacks in Borno, Katsina, Edo and Plateau States. They called for a revised national security strategy that empowers state governments to form an effective line of defence.

The statement added, “The Forum resolves that working in conjunction with the National Working Committee and other relevant organs of the party, to hold a NEC meeting on May 27, 2025; constitute a Zoning Committee that will address all issues relating to zoning of party offices and hold an early convention in August 2025, precisely on the 28th, 29th and 30th in the ancient city of Kano.

“The Forum equally recommends the constitution of the Zoning and National Convention Committees for ratification by the NWC and NEC as follows;

“Zoning Committee: Gov. Douye Diri Chairman; Gov. Dauda Lawal – Vice Chairman and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang-Secretary, while the National Convention Committee has Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri as Chairman; Gov. Ademola Adeleke as Vice Chairman and Gov. Peter Mbah as Secretary.”

The Forum expressed its gratitude to the host governor, Seyi Makinde, the government and the people of the state for their hospitality.

Present at the meeting were the PDP National Chairman, Elia Damagum, Governors of Oyo, Seyi Makinde, Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, Adamawa, Umar Fintiri, Osun, Ademola Adeleke, Enugu, Peter Mbah, Taraba, Agbu Cephas, Zamfara, Dauda Lawal, Plateau, Caleb Mutfwang, Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno, represented by his Deputy and Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori represented by his deputy, Sir Omodes, and the Oyo State PDP Chairman, Wasiu Adeleke, among others.