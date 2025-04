L-R: Pastor Chuks Anochie, Resident Pastor of Dominion City, Ajah; Pastor Shola Olapade, Resident Pastor of Dominion City Church, Lagos Headquarters; Pastor Blaise Udunze and Ambassador Henry Agbai, during the press briefing to announce the Church’s annual programme – Camp Meeting 2025, billed for 17th to 21st April with the theme “Revival and Multiplication”—at the Lagos headquarters