NCC calls for effective protection of IP rights for economic growth

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has said that effective protection of intellectual property (IP) rights can boost the national economy.

The Director General of the NCC, Dr John Asein, who stated this in his message on the occasion of the 2026 World Intellectual Property Day celebration, said the protection and proper management of IP rights are essential to ensuring that investors and other stakeholders derive fair value from their contributions.

The World Intellectual Property Day, observed on April 26 every year, is a day set aside to recognise the critical role of human creativity and innovation in advancing economic growth and cultural development.

The theme for this year is, “IP and Sports: Ready. Set. Innovate.”

Asein said this year’s commemoration is particularly significant for Nigeria, as it is the first since the approval of the country’s inaugural National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy by the Federal Executive Council.

According to him, “This milestone affirms the central role of intellectual property (IP) as a strategic driver of innovation, youth empowerment and sustainable wealth creation.”

He said the theme for this year is both timely and compelling as it reflects the growing importance of sports as an economic sector and underscores the role of IP in transforming talent into tangible value.

“It also resonates strongly with Nigeria’s national character, defined by energy, resilience, discipline and ambition, qualities that are most evident in our youthful population”, he said, adding, “With a significant proportion of Nigerians under the age of 30, the country is uniquely positioned to harness the creative and innovative potential of its youth.

“Across sports and the wider creative industries, young Nigerians continue to demonstrate exceptional talent and global competitiveness. The imperative now is to translate this potential into sustainable economic outcomes through the effective use of IP.”

The NCC boss said contemporary sports have evolved beyond physical performance into a sophisticated, IP-driven ecosystem. “Broadcasting rights, trademarks, merchandising, digital content and technological innovations now constitute the backbone of the sports economy”, he noted.

“The protection and proper management of these rights are essential to ensuring that athletes, investors and other stakeholders derive fair value from their contributions.”

Beyond the inherent opportunities, he said the ecosystem faces significant challenges. These include Piracy, counterfeiting and other forms of intellectual property infringement, particularly the unauthorised streaming of live sports content.

“These continue to undermine legitimate markets, discourage investment and threaten the long-term sustainability of the sector”, he said.

“In response, the Nigerian Copyright Commission has intensified its enforcement efforts to combat digital piracy and related infringements. “Leveraging the provisions of the Copyright Act, 2022, the Commission is deploying modern enforcement mechanisms to address illegal streaming, cable piracy and unauthorised public exhibitions. These measures are complemented by ongoing collaboration with relevant national institutions to ensure a coordinated and effective response.These enforcement actions are situated within the broader framework of the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy, a comprehensive roadmap aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.”

He said the Policy provides a structured approach to strengthening the generation, protection and commercialisation of intellectual property across key sectors, including sports.

Asein said the success of this Policy will depend not only on institutional frameworks but also on the active participation of citizens, particularly young people, who are its primary beneficiaries.

He called on Nigerian youth to take deliberate steps to harness the opportunities presented by intellectual property.

He encouraged them to acquire knowledge of IP rights, position themselves within the creative and innovation ecosystem and utilise available frameworks to create, protect and commercialise their ideas and talents.

“In a global economy increasingly driven by knowledge and content, IP provides a practical pathway for wealth creation, job generation and national development”, he said, adding, “Young Nigerians must therefore be empowered to connect their creativity with the legal and economic structures that enable value realisation.

As we commemorate this year’s World Intellectual Property Day, the Commission reiterates its commitment to promoting a culture of respect for IP, strengthening enforcement against infringement and supporting policies that enhance Nigeria’s creative and sports industries.