A total number of 21,452 certified teachers have applied for 1,000 rural teaching positions in Nasarawa State.

The recruitment exercise was advertised by the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB).

The Executive Chairman of the board, Dr Kasim Mohammed Kasim, said the agency had received several complaints over the short application window, prompting an extension of the deadline by one week to allow more qualified candidates to apply.

He said the recruitment is targeted at rural schools, adding that successful applicants would be deployed to underserved communities across the state.

“The recruitment is primarily for rural teachers, and successful applicants will be posted to rural areas,” he said.

He warned that those unwilling to work in rural areas should reconsider applying.

Kasim also assured that the process would be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, free from bias or favouritism.

“The NSUBEB is collaborating with other stakeholders to review the accelerated basic education curriculum.” he added.