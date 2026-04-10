President Donald Trump said Friday that US warships were being reloaded with weaponry to strike Iran if talks in Pakistan failed to produce a deal, in an interview with the New York Post.

“We have a reset going. We’re loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made — even better than what we did previously and we blew them apart,” the Post quoted Trump as saying.

“And if we don’t have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively.”

In a brief and cryptic message on his Truth Social network earlier, Trump had spoken of the “WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL RESET!!!”

Vice President JD Vance headed to Islamabad on Friday to lead the US delegation in this weekend’s talks with Iran, with a warning to Tehran not to “play” Washington.