90 persons test negative for COVID-19 in FCT

Ninety persons have tested negative for COVID-19 in the Federal Capital Territory.

The FCT Administration stated on Thursday, that the individuals, who were tested for coronavirus in Mpape community, Abuja, during the community active case search, all returned negative for the disease.

Disclosing this to our correspondent, the media aide to the FCT minister, Malam Sani Abubakar, said, “As FCTA continues community active case search in various communities of Abuja, results of 90 clients from Mpape community testing, have all returned negative for coronavirus.”

The FCT Administration had commenced the community testing in Mpape as part of measures to curb community transmission of COVID-19.

The Director, FCT Public Health Department, Dr Josephine Okechukwu, stated that the exercise involves sensitization and sample collection of eligible clients with a history of cough, fever, catarrh, chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

According to her, the case search would be extended to Gishiri, Utako and Mabushi on Wednesday and Thursday (today).

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, had on Wednesday, announced the discharge of nine patients who tested negative for COVID-19, bringing the number of discharged patients in the nation’s capital to 20.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, there were 58 confirmed cases in Abuja;

23 of those cases have been discharged while two have died. Punch