Why we are concentrating our COVID-19 palliative in the FCT – BPE

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has explained why it is distributing its COVID-19 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The Director-General of the BPE, Mr. Alex A. Okoh, said since the gesture was part of the Bureau’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), it was only reasonable to concentrate it on its area of operation.

He spoke during the distribution of another round of food items made up of 300 bags of assorted food types to the beneficiaries at Durumi, a suburb of Mpape in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Tuesday, April 14.

He empathized with Nigerians, especially the vulnerable amongst them; for the hardships they were going through during the lockdown occasioned by the stay-at-home order of the Federal Government which has been extended by two weeks; and appealed to other corporate bodies and well-to-do individuals in the society to assist cushion the hard effects of the lockdown.

He reiterated that the gesture was initiated and supported solely by the management and staff of the Bureau, and appealed to the beneficiaries to conduct themselves orderly while receiving the items.

Okoh said in line with the criterion set up for the distribution of the items, preference would be given to widows and single mothers who were targeted to get 60 percent of the items and the remaining 40 percent to the vulnerable in the area.

The Traditional Ruler of the area, Dr. Ibrahim Yaro, (Sa-Bwaya) who was represented by the Regent, Madaki Deyi, commended BPE for the kind gesture, stressing that the food items would go a long way to cushion the hash effects of the lockdown.

He called on other government agencies, corporate organisations and the rich in the society to emulate BPE

It would be recalled that Durumi in Mpape, FCT, is the third community which the BPE has donated food items to the vulnerable in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

It commenced first, with the donation of assorted food items to the Dutse-Alhaji Community where jubilant beneficiaries took home bags of food items.

This was followed with last Friday’s donation of the items to the Yimitu community in the Apo area of the FCT.