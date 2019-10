The Adamawa House of Assembly on Tuesday, approved 40 Special Advisers for Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

The approval followed a request by the governor through a letter read by the Speaker, Aminu Iya-Abbas, at the plenary.

The house also passed a resolution, calling on the governor to suspend for two weeks, the caretaker Chairman of Numan Local Government Area, Mr. Nathaniel Tyakul.

The resolution was a sequel to a petition against him to the house which was signed by 10 councilors.