Orji Kalu gets judgment date after 12 year-trial

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu and two others on trial for the past 12 years over alleged N7.65bn theft of Abia government money, will know their fate soon.

Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos today announced 2 December as judgment date after the prosecution and the defence adopted their written addresses.

Kalu’s co-defendants are his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited; and Udeh Udeogu, who was commissioner of Finance under the Abia State Government House during Kalu’s tenure as governor between 1999 and 2007.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted Kalu, his former Commissioner for Finance, Ude Udeogo, and a Company, Slok Nigeria Ltd., on the alleged offences.

The case had ups and downs and was eventually refiled on Oct. 31, 2016, with EFCC charging Kalu with 34 counts of alleged fraud.

The charge was subsequently increased to 39 counts.

Kalu and others pleaded not guilty and were granted bail.

Justice Idris who has been sitting as trial judge over the matter against Kalu, has been elevated to the Court of Appeal.