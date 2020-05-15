Adamawa, Zamfara lift restriction on mosques, churches

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has eased the restriction imposed on places of worship in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Thursday said mosques, churches and the International Cattle Market in the state can now reopen.

The statement read: “Churches, mosques and the International Cattle Market under lockdown can now reopen, but must ensure social distancing with no more than 50 at a time.”

Other measures to be taken, according to the statement, are provision of hand sanitizers or washing of hand and temperature checks at the point of entry.

The statement added: “Government now believes the contagious rate is low enough to justify cautious easing of the restriction, but warned that citizens must work extra hard on personal hygiene and strict adherence to the laid down guidelines.”

Governor Fintiri said tat the easing of the lockdown came as the state discharged 5 from its isolation centre after testing negative for Coronavirus, as the 8pm to 6am curfew remains in place until further notice.

Also, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has lifted the ban on congregational prayers in Mosques and Churches placed to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Matawalle made the announcement in a state-wide radio broadcast on Thursday in Gusau.

“I want to commend the people of the state for supporting the government in our effort to frustrate the spread of coronavirus in our dear state by complying with the lockdown orders.

“In the light of this, therefore, we are suspending restrictions on congregational prayers in Mosques and Churches while appealing to people not to converge in large numbers at the same time,” he said.

Matawalle urged the people to continue to observe social distancing when they meet as well as using face masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

The governor, however, said markets in the state would remain closed until further notice, warning that the government would not take it lightly with violators of the orders.

The COVID – 19 pandemics had so far claimed five lives, while 18 victims out of 73 confirmed cases had been discharged from the Gusau isolation centre.