Fed Govt begins home feeding programme for schoolchildren

The Federal Government has officially commenced its home feeding programme for schoolchildren in Nigeria.

It flagged-off the programme on Thursday at the Central Science Primary School in Kuje, a suburb in Abuja.

This came as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, who kicked-off the scheme in Abuja, said the Federal Government was spending hundreds of millions of naira daily on the programme.

She said the federal government decided to go ahead with the feeding of school children captured in its Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) even when schools were still shut down as a result of coronavirus pandemic, because of its commitment and determination to cushion the hardship vulnerable school children were facing at home following the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Hunger is a serious by-product of this pandemic crisis, which is why from the onset the ministry has been evolving strategies to facilitate humanitarian interventions,” she said.

Mrs Farouq said her “ministry in consultation and collaboration with state governments identified the distribution of Take-Home Rations (THR) to the households of the children on the programme as a feasible method of achieving this directive after exploring several options.”

“This is a globally accepted means of supporting children to continue to have access to nutrient-rich foods despite disruptions to the traditional channels of school feeding,” she added.

She explained that the “programme is funded by the Federal Government but implemented by the states.”

“Beginning today in Abuja, this programme will target parents and guardians of children in primary 1 to 3 in public schools participating in the programme.

“A total of 3.1 million households are targeted for this intervention.

“Lagos and Ogun states are next ports of call before the programme moves to other states of the Federation.

“As noted earlier we are working with the World Food Programme who are providing technical support while other agencies of government have been invited to provide an extra layer of monitoring.

“They include the DSS, EFCC, ICPC, Code of Conduct Bureau and a host of NGOs and CSOs.

“The ministry is using the opportunity of this modified program to collect and verify data with the support of CSOs and NGOs such as ActionAid, BudgIT, Tracka, and CMDA.

“We are thankful for the support of NGOs including Wimbiz, Waterlight initiative, AU ECOSOC, Orphans and women support the initiative, Youth fighters for COVID-19, Nigerian red cross, Coalition of NGOs and CSOs against COVID-19, Africa global empowerment and development network and a host others supporting the Ministry.

“We are working hard with our partners to mitigate the challenge posed by hunger especially during this trying period.”