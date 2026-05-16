The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has postponed its presidential and governorship screening exercise to Monday, May 18, 2026, as political parties continue internal preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

According to the statement, the exercise, earlier scheduled for this weekend, was rescheduled without further explanation.

“The African Democratic Congress wishes to inform all presidential and governorship aspirants that the party’s screening exercise earlier scheduled for this weekend has been postponed to Monday, May 18, 2026,” the statement read.

The party also announced adjustments to the screening arrangements for some federal lawmaker aspirants from parts of Northern Nigeria affected by insecurity.

“Furthermore, due to the security situation affecting some parts of Northern Nigeria, the screening of affected federal lawmakers’ aspirants will now take place in Abuja,” the statement added.

According to the ADC, affected aspirants will be contacted directly and provided with updated schedules and necessary information.

“We regret any inconvenience this adjustment may cause and appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all aspirants and stakeholders,” the statement added.

The development comes as political parties intensify internal processes ahead of the 2027 general elections, with screening exercises expected to determine aspirants’ eligibility for various elective positions.

The ADC, one of the opposition parties seeking to expand its national presence ahead of the polls, has recently stepped up consultations and mobilisation across the country amid growing political realignments.